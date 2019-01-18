Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Split Win

ABC and CBS split the win in Thursday prime ratings, both scoring a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share.

NBC trailed at 1.0/5.

ABC had Grey’s Anatomy up 6% in its return to 1.9 and A Million Little Things up 57% on its new night for a 1.1, then How to Get Away With Murder down 13% for a 0.7.

CBS had The Big Bang Theory down 4% at 2.3 and Young Sheldon down 11% at 1.7. Mom fell 13% to 1.3 and Fam dropped 17% to 1.0, before a SWAT repeat closed out prime.

On NBC, The Titan Games fell 19% to 1.3 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine lost 25% for a 0.9. The Good Place was down 11% for a 0.8 and Law & Order: SVU grew 13% for a 0.9.

Fox got a 0.7/3. Gotham and The Orville both did a flat 0.7.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.3/1 as Supernatural got a flat 0.4 and a Roswell, New Mexico repeat followed.