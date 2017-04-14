Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Share Thursday Ratings Crown

ABC and CBS tied for the top spot among broadcasters in primetime Thursday, both scoring a 1.3 rating and 5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy was flat at a 1.7, followed by Scandal at 1.4 (up 17%). The Catch matched last week’s 0.7.

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory dropped three tenths to a 2.4, while The Great Indoors slipped two tenths to a 1.2. Mom and Life in Pieces each fell a tenth to a 1.3 and 1.1, respectively. The Amazing Race was even at 0.9.

NBC came in third with a 0.8/3. A special Thursday edition of Trial & Error notched a 0.6, followed by an unchanged Powerless at 0.6. Chicago Med and the finale of The Blacklist: Redemption were even at 1.0 and 0.7, respectively.

Fox followed with a 0.7/3 for the night. MasterChef Junior held steady at a 0.9, and Kicking & Screaming lost a tenth for a 0.5.

The CW earned a 0.4/2, as both Supernatural and Riverdale were flat at 0.5 and 0.3.

On the Spanish-language broadcasting front, Univision and Telemundo tied at 0.5/2s.