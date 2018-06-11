Primetime Ratings: ABC Beats Tonys With Game Shows

Premiering a trio of game shows, ABC seized Sunday ratings honors, posting a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was CBS, which had the Tony Awards, at 0.9/4.

On ABC, an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat started off prime, leading in to the season premiere of Celebrity Family Feud at 1.7, up 13% over last season’s premiere, then The $100,000 Pyramid at 1.2, flat with the 2017 premiere, and To Tell the Truth at 0.9, up 50% from its last season premiere.

CBS had 60 Minutes down 13% at 0.7, then the Tony Awards from 8 to 11 p.m. at 1.0. Last year’s Tonys, hosted by Kevin Spacey, rated a 0.9.

NBC did a 0.6/3. Dateline scored a flat 0.5 and led into repeats of America’s Got Talent and World of Dance.

Fox rated a 0.4/2. One Strange Rock did a 0.4, up 100% from the week before, and was followed by a Simpsons repeat. A pair of Ghosted episodes both did a 0.4.

Univision did a 0.3/1 and Telemundo a 0.2/1, both level with last Sunday.