Primetime Ratings: ABC, ‘The Bachelorette’ Top Monday

ABC led Monday night with a 1.6 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Bachelorette topped broadcast with a 2.0, gaining 5% from last week. The Whispers was even with a 0.8.

NBC took second with a 1.5/5. American Ninja Warrior dipped 5% to a 1.8, while the season finale of The Island fell 9% to a 1.0.

Fox finished in third with a 1.0/4. So You Think You Can Dance earned a 1.0, up 11% from last week.

The CW trailed with a 0.5/2. Penn & Teller: Fool Us was even with last summer’s debut at a 0.5/2. Whose Line Is It Anyway bumped up 25% from its last original to a 0.5 and Barber Battles rose 50% to a 0.3.

CBS aired repeats.