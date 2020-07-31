Primetime Ratings: ABC and Univision Share Crown

ABC and Univision split the win in Thursday prime. Both networks posted a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. That beat the 0.4/3s that CBS and Fox rated.

ABC had Holey Moley at a flat 0.5 and Don’t down 20% to 0.4, then To Tell the Truth up 25% to 0.5.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida at 0.5 and Medicos at 0.4, then Como Tu No Hay 2 at 0.5, all three flat.

CBS had repeats and Fox aired an MLB game.

NBC and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2.

NBC had reruns.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos up 33% to 0.4 and Cennet and Enemigo Intimo 2 at level 0.3s.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Killer Camp scored a flat 0.1 and a Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat followed.