Primetime Ratings: '24: Live Another Day' Ends Strong

The finale of Fox’s 24: Live Another Day gained 21% from last week with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef was down one tenth from last week. Fox was the night’s top network, averaging a 1.7 rating and 6 share.

ABC and CBS tied for second at 1.4 /4. For ABC, The Bachelorette was down one tenth from last week at 1.7. Mistresses was even with last week’s series low at 0.9. CBS’ Under the Dome was up 12% from last week at 1.9.

NBC finished fourth at 1.3/4. American Ninja Warrior was even with last week at 1.7.

The CW averaged a 0.3/1. Whose Line is it Anyway? was down one tenth from its most recent original episode June 23 at 0.5. The premieres of half-hour comedies Backpackers and Seed each earned a 0.2.