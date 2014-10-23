Primetime Ratings: ‘The 100’ Premieres Down

CW sci-fi drama The 100 premiered its second season Wednesday night, drawing a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—down 44% from its series premiere March 19. The season two premiere was down despite getting a lead-in from Arrow that was one tenth of a point greater at 0.9 than the series premiere’s lead-in was in the spring. Wednesday night’s Arrow was also up one tenth of a point from last week. In the network’s 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 0.9 and The 100 drew a 0.4. The CW averaged a 0.7 18-49 rating and 2 share.

Game two of the World Series on Fox drew an 8.8 household rating in overnight numbers.

ABC averaged a 2.1/7. Comedies The Middle, The Goldbergs and Black-ish were even with last week at 2.0, 2.2 and 2.5, respectively. Modern Family was down one tenth of a point at 3.3. Nashville was up one tenth at 1.4.

CBS averaged a 2.1 / 6. Survivor hit a series low, down one tenth from last week at 2.2. Criminal Minds (2.4) and Stalker (1.7) were even.

NBC averaged a 1.5 / 4. The Mysteries of Laura (1.3), Law & Order: SVU (1.6) and Chicago P.D. (1.5) were each down one tenth from last week.