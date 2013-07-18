Primetime Emmys: 'House of Cards' Earns Netflix's First Nominations

RELATED:Nominee Reactions



Nominations were announced Thursday for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards, and for the first time they included nods in major categories for programs not specifically created for a traditional television network, with nine nominations for Netflix's House of Cards, including outstanding drama series, and one for Arrested Development's Jason Bateman.

The Internet TV company took 14 nominations overall, including lead acting nominations for House of Cards stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.

HBO was again far and away the overall leader with 108 nominations, up from 81 last year. NBC and CBS followed with 53 each to be the most-nominated broadcast networks. ABC had 45 nominations, down from 48 last year, PBS earned 25, a steep drop from the 58 it drew in 2012 and Fox drew 19 nominations, down from last year's 26. Showtime grew to 31 nominations from 21, while AMC and FX tied for first among the basic cablers with 26 nods apiece.

By studio, 20th Century Fox Television was second behind HBO Entertainment/Films (95) with 57 nominations, while Universal Television had 39 and Warner Bros. Television Group earned 29.

20th's American Horror Story: Asylum was again the most-nominated program with 17 nods, followed by HBO's Games of Thrones (16) and Behind the Candelabra (15), NBC's Saturday Night Live, which also earned 15.

In addition to House of Cards, the programs vying for outstanding drama series are last year's winner Homeland, four-time winner Mad Men, as well as perennial nominees Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey. Like last year, the major broadcast networks were shut out of the category.

Two actresses on broadcast dramas broke into the list: Nashville's Connie Britton and Scandal's Kerry Washington. They will compete with last year's winner, Homeland's Claire Danes, as well as Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery, Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss and first-time nominees Vera Farmiga of Bates Motel and House of Cards' Wright.

Spacey and The Newsroom's Jeff Daniels are the newcomers to the lead actor in a drama series category, replacing category stalwarts Michael C. Hall of Dexter and Boardwalk Empire's Steve Buscemi. Rounding out the field are past nominees Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) and last year's winner, Damian Lewis (Homeland).

Like last year, broadcast and cable spilt the spots for outstanding comedy series, with 30 Rock, The Big Bang Theory and three-time-winner Modern Family all repeating along with HBO's Veep and this year's Golden Globe winner Girls. The one newcomer is FX's Louie, earning a surprise but welcome first nod.

Louie star Louis CK again earned a nomination for lead actor in a comedy series, repeating with 30 Rock's Alec Baldwin, House of Lies' Don Cheadle and two-time winner Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory. Golden Globe winner Matt LeBlanc earned a nod for Episodes, rounding out the field with Arrested Development's Bateman.

Three of the lead actress in a comedy nods were from a nominated series: 30 Rock's Tina Fey, Veep's Julia Louis Dreyfuss (2012's winner) and Girls' Lena Dunham. Parks and Recreation's Amy Poeheler and Nurse Jackie's Edie Falco repeated, with Laura Dern of the HBO's since-canceled Enlightened taking the final spot.

The miniseries and movie category was mixed, with HBO getting two nods for movies Behind the Candlebra and Phil Spector, FX's anthology series American Horror Story repeated and History picked up another nod in the category for miniseries The Bible. USA's mini Political Animals and Sundance Channel's Top of the Lake round out the field.

HBO swept the lead actor in a miniseries or movie category with nods for Benedict Cumberbatch in Parade's End, Toby Jones in The Girl, Al Pacino in Phil Spector and Behind the Candelabra stars Matt Damon and Michael Douglas.

For lead actress, Moss earned her second nomination of the day for her role in Top of the Lake. She will compete with Political Animals' Sigourney Weaver, Phil Specter's Helen Mirren, American Horror Story's Jessica Lange and Laura Linney of The Big C, entered in the miniseries category for its final abbreviated season.

The reality-competition category stayed the same as last year, with perennial winner The Amazing Race repeating along with Dancing With the Stars, Project Runway, So You Think You Can Dance, Top Chef and The Voice. Last year's winner for reality host Tom Bergeron was again nominated for Dancing With the Stars, as was Ryan Seacrest of American Idol, Betty White for Betty White's Off Their Rockers and Cat Deeley of SYTYCD. Rounding out the field is Anthony Bourdain for The Taste and Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who earned a joint nod for Project Runway.

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, which has won for outstanding variety series for 10 consecutive years, has a chance to extend that to 11 years. Those vying to end the streak are all repeat nominees from last year -- The Colbert Report, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Real Time with Bill Maher and Saturday Night Live.

Full list of nominees in major categories below:

Comedy series

30 Rock

The Big Bang Theory

Girls

Louie

Modern Family

Veep

Lead actress in a comedy series

Laura Dern, Enlightened

Lena Dunham, Girls

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Tina Fey, 30 Rock

Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Veep

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Lead actor in a comedy series

Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Jason Bateman, Arrested Development

Louis CK, Louie

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Jane Krakowski, 30 Rock

Jane Lynch, Glee

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Merritt Weaver, Nurse Jackie

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Adam Driver, Girls

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family

Ed O'Neill, Modern Family

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Tony Hale, Veep

Drama series

Breaking Bad

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Homeland

House of Cards

Mad Men



Lead actor in a drama series

Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Damian Lewis, Homeland

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Lead actress in a drama series

Connie Britton, Nashville

Claire Danes, Homeland

Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey

Vera Farmiga, Bates Motel

Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Robin Wright, House of Cards



Supporting actress in a drama series

Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Emilia Clark, Game of Thrones

Morena Baccarin, Homeland

Christina Hendricks, Mad Men

Christina Baranski, The Good Wife

Supporting actor in a drama series

Bobby Cannavale, Boardwalk Empire

Jonathan Banks, Breaking Bad

Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad

Jim Carter, Downton Abbey

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Miniseries or movie

American Horror Story

Behind the Candelabra

The Bible

Phil Spector

Political Animals

Top of the Lake



Lead actress in a miniseries or a movie

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Asylum

Laura Linney, The Big C: Hereafter

Helen Mirren, Phil Spector

Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake

Sigourney Weaver, Political Animals

Lead actor in a miniseries or a movie

Benedict Cumberbatch, Parade's End

Matt Damon, Behind the Candelabra

Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra

Toby Jones, The Girl

Al Pacino, Phil Spector

Variety series

The Colbert Report

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

Real time with Bill Maher

Saturday Night Live



Reality - competition program

The Amazing Race

Dancing with the stars

Project Runway

So You Think You Can Dance

Top Chef

The Voice

Host for a reality or reality-competition program

Tom Bergeron, Dancing with the Stars

Anthony Bourdain, The Taste

Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Betty White, Betty White's Off Their Rockers