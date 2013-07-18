Primetime Emmys: 'House of Cards' Earns Netflix's First Nominations
UPDATED: 10:00 a.m. ET
Nominations were announced Thursday for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards, and for the first time they included nods in major categories for programs not specifically created for a traditional television network, with nine nominations for Netflix's House of Cards, including outstanding drama series, and one for Arrested Development's Jason Bateman.
The Internet TV company took 14 nominations overall, including lead acting nominations for House of Cards stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.
HBO was again far and away the overall leader with 108 nominations, up from 81 last year. NBC and CBS followed with 53 each to be the most-nominated broadcast networks. ABC had 45 nominations, down from 48 last year, PBS earned 25, a steep drop from the 58 it drew in 2012 and Fox drew 19 nominations, down from last year's 26. Showtime grew to 31 nominations from 21, while AMC and FX tied for first among the basic cablers with 26 nods apiece.
By studio, 20th Century Fox Television was second behind HBO Entertainment/Films (95) with 57 nominations, while Universal Television had 39 and Warner Bros. Television Group earned 29.
20th's American Horror Story: Asylum was again the most-nominated program with 17 nods, followed by HBO's Games of Thrones (16) and Behind the Candelabra (15), NBC's Saturday Night Live, which also earned 15.
In addition to House of Cards, the programs vying for outstanding drama series are last year's winner Homeland, four-time winner Mad Men, as well as perennial nominees Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey. Like last year, the major broadcast networks were shut out of the category.
Two actresses on broadcast dramas broke into the list: Nashville's Connie Britton and Scandal's Kerry Washington. They will compete with last year's winner, Homeland's Claire Danes, as well as Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery, Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss and first-time nominees Vera Farmiga of Bates Motel and House of Cards' Wright.
Spacey and The Newsroom's Jeff Daniels are the newcomers to the lead actor in a drama series category, replacing category stalwarts Michael C. Hall of Dexter and Boardwalk Empire's Steve Buscemi. Rounding out the field are past nominees Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) and last year's winner, Damian Lewis (Homeland).
Like last year, broadcast and cable spilt the spots for outstanding comedy series, with 30 Rock, The Big Bang Theory and three-time-winner Modern Family all repeating along with HBO's Veep and this year's Golden Globe winner Girls. The one newcomer is FX's Louie, earning a surprise but welcome first nod.
Louie star Louis CK again earned a nomination for lead actor in a comedy series, repeating with 30 Rock's Alec Baldwin, House of Lies' Don Cheadle and two-time winner Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory. Golden Globe winner Matt LeBlanc earned a nod for Episodes, rounding out the field with Arrested Development's Bateman.
Three of the lead actress in a comedy nods were from a nominated series: 30 Rock's Tina Fey, Veep's Julia Louis Dreyfuss (2012's winner) and Girls' Lena Dunham. Parks and Recreation's Amy Poeheler and Nurse Jackie's Edie Falco repeated, with Laura Dern of the HBO's since-canceled Enlightened taking the final spot.
The miniseries and movie category was mixed, with HBO getting two nods for movies Behind the Candlebra and Phil Spector, FX's anthology series American Horror Story repeated and History picked up another nod in the category for miniseries The Bible. USA's mini Political Animals and Sundance Channel's Top of the Lake round out the field.
HBO swept the lead actor in a miniseries or movie category with nods for Benedict Cumberbatch in Parade's End, Toby Jones in The Girl, Al Pacino in Phil Spector and Behind the Candelabra stars Matt Damon and Michael Douglas.
For lead actress, Moss earned her second nomination of the day for her role in Top of the Lake. She will compete with Political Animals' Sigourney Weaver, Phil Specter's Helen Mirren, American Horror Story's Jessica Lange and Laura Linney of The Big C, entered in the miniseries category for its final abbreviated season.
The reality-competition category stayed the same as last year, with perennial winner The Amazing Race repeating along with Dancing With the Stars, Project Runway, So You Think You Can Dance, Top Chef and The Voice. Last year's winner for reality host Tom Bergeron was again nominated for Dancing With the Stars, as was Ryan Seacrest of American Idol, Betty White for Betty White's Off Their Rockers and Cat Deeley of SYTYCD. Rounding out the field is Anthony Bourdain for The Taste and Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who earned a joint nod for Project Runway.
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, which has won for outstanding variety series for 10 consecutive years, has a chance to extend that to 11 years. Those vying to end the streak are all repeat nominees from last year -- The Colbert Report, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Real Time with Bill Maher and Saturday Night Live.
Full list of nominees in major categories below:
Comedy series
30 Rock
The Big Bang Theory
Girls
Louie
Modern Family
Veep
Lead actress in a comedy series
Laura Dern, Enlightened
Lena Dunham, Girls
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Tina Fey, 30 Rock
Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Veep
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
Lead actor in a comedy series
Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock
Jason Bateman, Arrested Development
Louis CK, Louie
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Matt LeBlanc, Episodes
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Jane Krakowski, 30 Rock
Jane Lynch, Glee
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Julie Bowen, Modern Family
Merritt Weaver, Nurse Jackie
Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Adam Driver, Girls
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family
Ed O'Neill, Modern Family
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Tony Hale, Veep
Drama series
Breaking Bad
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Homeland
House of Cards
Mad Men
Lead actor in a drama series
Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Damian Lewis, Homeland
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Lead actress in a drama series
Connie Britton, Nashville
Claire Danes, Homeland
Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey
Vera Farmiga, Bates Motel
Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Supporting actress in a drama series
Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Emilia Clark, Game of Thrones
Morena Baccarin, Homeland
Christina Hendricks, Mad Men
Christina Baranski, The Good Wife
Supporting actor in a drama series
Bobby Cannavale, Boardwalk Empire
Jonathan Banks, Breaking Bad
Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad
Jim Carter, Downton Abbey
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Miniseries or movie
American Horror Story
Behind the Candelabra
The Bible
Phil Spector
Political Animals
Top of the Lake
Lead actress in a miniseries or a movie
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Asylum
Laura Linney, The Big C: Hereafter
Helen Mirren, Phil Spector
Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake
Sigourney Weaver, Political Animals
Lead actor in a miniseries or a movie
Benedict Cumberbatch, Parade's End
Matt Damon, Behind the Candelabra
Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra
Toby Jones, The Girl
Al Pacino, Phil Spector
Variety series
The Colbert Report
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
Real time with Bill Maher
Saturday Night Live
Reality - competition program
The Amazing Race
Dancing with the stars
Project Runway
So You Think You Can Dance
Top Chef
The Voice
Host for a reality or reality-competition program
Tom Bergeron, Dancing with the Stars
Anthony Bourdain, The Taste
Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
Betty White, Betty White's Off Their Rockers
