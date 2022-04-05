Prime Video’s ‘Undone’ Season Two Trailer Unveils More Time-Bending Mysteries

Amazon Prime Video’s new trailer for its animated series Undone continues to explore the elastic nature of reality in advance of the show’s season-two premiere on April 29.

The eight-episode animated series series, from BoJack Horseman creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, continues the journey of Alma (Rosa Salazar) who, after a severe car accident, discovers the ability to bend the nature of reality, which she uses to find out the truth about her father’s death.

According to Prime Video, season two finds Alma realizing that there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past that no one in her family wants to dig up. She eventually convinces her sister Becca (Angelique Cabral) to search for answers, and together they unravel a complex network of memories and motivations that have shaped who they are today.

Constance Marie and Bob Odenkirk also lend their voices to the series, which is executive produced by Purdy, Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Tommy Pallotta, Femke Wolting, Bruno Felix, and Hisko Hulsing. ■