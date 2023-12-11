Prime Video’s ‘Reacher’ Returns, Apple Tv Plus’ ‘The Family Plan’ Movie Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (December 11-17)

Prime Video’s Reacher drama series and Apple TV Plus’ action/comedy series The Family Plan lead a short list of non-holiday original content premiering this week on cable and streaming services.

Prime Video’s Reacher will debut its third season on December 15, with Alan Ritchson reprising his starring role as a former military policeman battling difficult-to-solve crimes. The series, based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series, also stars Serinada Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley and Rory Cochrane. Earlier this month Prime Video renewed Reacher for a third season.

Debuting December 15 is Apple TV Plus’ original film The Family Plan, starring Mark Wahlberg as a former assassin living under the radar as a suburban dad who’s past catches up to him. The movie also stars Michelle Monaghan and Ciaran Hinds.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of December 11-17. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

December 11, The Billion Dollar Goal (sports documentary), Paramount Plus

December 12, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners (documentary), Netflix

December 12, Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team (sports documentary), Netflix

December 13, 30 for 30: The Minister of Defense (sports documentary), ESPN

December 15, Finestkind (drama movie), Paramount Plus

December 15, Carol & The End of the World (animated series), Netflix

December 15, Such Brave Girls (comedy), Hulu