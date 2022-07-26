Prime Video Swings for the Fences in This Series' Trailer
Women's baseball-themed series 'A League of Their Own' debuts Aug. 12 on streaming service
Prime Video Tuesday pitched a new trailer for its women's baseball-themed series A League of Their Own, debuting Aug. 12 on the streaming service.
The series, a reimagining of the 1992 film of the same name produced by Penny Marshall and starring Tom Hanks, follows the exploits of a generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, said the service.
The cast for the series includes Abbi Jacobson, Chante Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Roberta Colindrez.
A League of Their Own is executive produced by Will Graham, Abbi Jacobson, Hailey Wierengo, Desta Tedros Reff and Jamie Babbit.
Prime Video on Aug. 12 will stream all eight episodes of the series, which is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, in association with Field Trip Productions.■
