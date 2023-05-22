Prime Video Shares WNBA Hoops Schedule

Amazon Prime Video’s WNBA schedule starts Thursday, May 25, with the Phoenix Mercury facing off against the Minnesota Lynx. The game tips off at 10 p.m. ET and Brittney Griner, who spent 10 months in a Russian prison, plays for Phoenix. Prime Video has 20 WNBA games this season, including five doubleheaders and the Commissioner’s Cup championship game.

Each team has 10 games that are considered Commissioner’s Cup games. The team from each conference with the best record in Cup play will face off for the Commissioner’s Cup championship.

After the May 25 game, the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx play on Prime June 1 and Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun face off June 8. On June 15, it’s the Atlanta Dream versus Connecticut Sun, then Seattle Storm versus Las Vegas Aces.

One June 22, the Washington Mystics play the Chicago Sky, and Indiana Fever take on the Seattle Storm.

June 29, New York Liberty plays Las Vegas Aces, and July 6 is Seattle versus Connecticut. July 20, the Los Angeles Sparks play the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces take on the Seattle Storm.

July 27 features the Atlanta Dream versus New York Liberty, and August 3 is Atlanta versus Phoenix. On August 10, it’s Minnesota versus Indiana, then Conneciticut versus Phoenix.

August 15 is the Commissioner’s Cup championship game. August 17 features New York versus Vegas and August 24 is New York versus Connecticut.

August 31 is Phoenix versus Connecticut then Washington versus Vegas.

The schedule concludes September 7 with Los Angeles against New York.

“We are excited to offer the action of the WNBA to Prime members on Thursdays this season, bringing them closer to the players and teams they love,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video at Amazon. “Our investment in women’s sports extends beyond our live coverage, as we’re dedicated to highlighting storytelling about female athletes, and empowering female leadership in front of and behind the camera. We are thrilled to bring the excitement of women’s basketball to Prime Video again this season, and look forward to continuing to champion women’s sports.”