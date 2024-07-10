Prime Video Sets November Date for ‘Cross’
Crime series starring Aldis Hodge to debut November 14
Prime Video will launch its crime thriller series Cross, starring Aldis Hodge, on November 14.
The series, based on characters from the James Patterson's Alex Cross book series, stars Hodge as Cross, a the decorated D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist, who faces a sadistic serial killer leaving a string of bodies strewn around the city, according to the streaming service. The eight-episode series also stars Isiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, and Samantha Walkes.
Prime Video has already renewed the Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television-produced series for a second season. Alex Cross executive producers include Patterson, Ben Watkins, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Craig Siebels, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.
Patterson's Alex Cross character has been portrayed in several theatrical films, including by Morgan Freeman in 1997’s Kiss the Girls and 2001’s Along Came a Spider, as well as by Tyler Perry in 2012’s Alex Cross.
