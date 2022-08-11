Prime Video Scores ‘Good Neighbors’ Soccer Docuseries

Prime Video has greenlit a new sports docuseries that examines the rivalry between the Mexican and American national men’s soccer teams.

The three-part docuseries, Good Neighbors, peels back the political, social, and sporting layers of a rivalry that has become must-see TV over the past 30 years, while spotlighting the personal and professional arcs of stars from each nation, according to the streaming service.

Good Neighbors will also examine the passionate, international battle for on-field talent and fan support that has made the U.S.-Mexico border one of the most fascinating soccer frontiers in the world, said Prime Video. The men’s national teams from both the U.S. and Mexico qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in November.

"With anticipation building for the World Cup, we're thrilled to bring audiences this incredible docuseries about the electric rivalry between these cross-border national teams," Prime Video Original Sports Content Matt Newman said in a statement. "Good Neighbors is the first in an exciting new slate of original sports programming Prime Video Sports will be rolling out over the next several years. We can't wait for fans to learn more about all the amazing content we have on the horizon."

Good Neighbors is executive produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, John Skipper, Deirdre Fenton and Dante Moller.■