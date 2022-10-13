Prime Video Rustles Up Trailer for New Western Drama Series
'The English' premieres November 11
Prime Video saddles up for a Western revenge drama in a new trailer for original series The English, debuting November 11.
The six-episode series stars Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer as two people seeking their own slice of revenge coming together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood, according to the streaming service.
The series also stars Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds. The English is executive produced by Hugo Blick, Emily Blunt, Greg Brenman, and Colin Wratten, according to Prime Video.■
