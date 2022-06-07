Amazon Prime Video Pitches Teaser Trailer for ‘A League of Their Own’
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Series set during World War II-era women‘s baseball league to debut Aug. 12
Amazon Prime Video Tuesday released the first trailer for its baseball-themed series A League of Their Own, which debuts on the streaming service Aug. 12.
The eight-episode series, a retelling of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film of the same name, follows the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it, according to Prime Video.
The series stars Abbi Jacobson, Chante Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, and Nick Offerman. A League of Their Own is executive produced by Will Graham, Abbi Jacobson, Hailey Wierengo, Desta Tedros Reff, and Jamie Babbit. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
