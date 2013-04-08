Price Gap Between Broadcast, Cable Originals Gets Tighter Still

The Walking Dead and other original cable series often win

their time slots against all competition, including broadcast entries. But the

gap between how much advertisers pay for broadcast and cable commercials simply

won't die.

The difference is,

however, narrowing: As the amount of original programming on cable continues to

swell and cable networks move to produce scripted shows, broadcast ratings

slide.

Cable spending on

programming is approaching $25 billion, with about 90% of that going for

original shows, according to the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau. As the

upfront approaches, cable advertising volume is expected to increase while

broadcast revenue remains flat, with demand growing for sponsorship packages

built around scripted shows on a lengthening list of cable networks ranging

from TNT to BBC America.

Historically, broadcast

primetime ad rates, based on cost per thousand viewers (CPMs), have been on

average about double those on cable, making cable an efficient buy. The most

attractive shows on cable, scripted shows that generate millions of adult

viewers, however, are getting premium prices that approach those of broadcast,

buyers and sellers say.

In the scatter

market in last year's fourth quarter, one buyer said that spots in AMC's

monster hit The Walking Dead cost about $200,000 (the price includes

multiple runs), which translates into a CPM in the 18-49 demo of $30-$35. At

the same time, costs for CBS' Sunday-night show The Mentalist could be

had for $100,000, a $39 CPM; and ABC's cancelled 666 Park Avenue sold

for $120,000, with a CPM of $46.

"In scatter

especially, we are hitting broadcast-like CPMs due to the girth of the number

of impressions that [The Walking Dead] delivers," says Scott Collins,

executive VP for ad sales at AMC. "Anyone who bought in the upfront got a great

bargain because it's delivering 25%-50% higher than we thought it would."

'Dead' Makes Everything Rise

Collins says that The

Walking Dead has added prestige as far as marketers are concerned.

"Advertisers are using Walking Dead to launch new creative," he says.

"So whether it's a new video spot for a game or a new theatrical release, it's

become a pivotal piece of advertisers' promotional plans."

Chris Geraci,

president for broadcast at media buyer OMD, says looking at the average price

for advertising on cable can be misleading. "It's a fallacy to think that all

of the shows in cable are such a bargain versus all of the programming on

broadcast," he says. "If you were to isolate primetime cable, particularly the

high-end stuff, and compare it to the broadcast stuff you would see cost per thousands

that look a lot closer than they'd lead you to believe."

If you take out the

handful of top broadcast shows, cable originals are competitive on both price

and reach, says Lou LaTorre, president for ad sales at the Fox Cable Networks

Group. "The reason broadcasting gets higher CPMs in the face of aggregate

ratings declines is agencies believe they need the top 15 prime shows in

broadcasting to maintain the cost efficiency of their reach curve," LaTorre

says. In fact, the pricing for the average broadcast network show is well below

the top 15 and more in line with cable's premium programs. "I think we're

getting close to the point where that axis will be crossed, and the top five or

six cable networks will be able to provide that reach at a lower cost-per-reach

point," LaTorre says.

"From originals to

originals to originals, I think the gap has closed," says David Levy, president

of Turner Broadcasting ad sales, distribution and sports. Outside of primetime,

Levy says, Conan O'Brien's late-night show on TBS has been getting

broadcast-comparable CPMs since it launched three years ago.

When History took

its first scripted show, the hit Vikings, to market seeking

broadcast-level CPMs, the market was ready, according to Mel Berning, executive

VP at A+E Networks. "When Hatfields & McCoys generated the kind of

numbers it did last year, it gave us credibility when we were selling Vikings

and The Bible," the miniseries that also drew high ratings.

Berning gives credit

to original programming pioneers Turner and USA for establishing a market.

"They've driven audiences," he says. "It's a high-quality scripted environment.

It's all the stuff advertisers say they want. So it's hard for [advertisers] to

say no, it's not worth it."

In Cable vs. Broadcast, Mind the Gap

What makes

comparisons with broadcast tricky is that original programming is only part of

what cable networks sell, even in primetime. "We still have an enormous amount

of content that is acquired series and things of that nature, and I think there's

still going to be a gap between that and original programming on broadcast,"

Levy says.

Some cable

programmers are willing to sell advertisers packages that include only

originals. Others prefer to use their originals to increase the value of all of

their programming.

"There's going to be

a variety of CPMs and a variety of different ways people cut and dice this, but

I do believe that with the original content and the original programming that

is drawing those type of numbers, and the continuing investment in original

programming, you're seeing the gap close dramatically, quickly on those

programs," Levy says.



OMD's Geraci says

the investment in programming has been good for the networks and good for

advertisers. "Good ratings are good for everyone," he says.

Because much of the

original programming on cable is owned by the networks that produce it, they

are able to offer comprehensive deals that stretch over multiple platforms and

include integrations.

"If you look at our

top shows on all of our networks, those CPMs are comparable to what you'll get

anywhere," says Jeff Lucas, head of ad sales for Viacom's entertainment and

music networks. But more important than the CPMs or eyeballs, clients are

looking to buy a closer association to that great content. When a client like

Unilever wants to sell Choco Tacos to young men, it bought a multiplatform

association with the Comedy Central show Workaholics, a hot show on

college campuses. The campaign included an original Web series, The Other

Cubicle.

"That's a great

example of knowing our audience," Lucas says. "Everything we do here is based

on research and knowing the audience, but also being ahead of the curve on the

audience."

Original content helps

AMC sell sponsorship packages as well. "It allows us to probably have an

earlier seat at the table when it comes to upfront discussions," says Collins.

"As early as now, people are coming in and asking what we can do. 'We love what

you did with Hyundai, we love what you did with Dr Pepper,' we love what you

did with whatever sponsorship they see on-air. They say they'd love to get a

piece of that as well."