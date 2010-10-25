President, Sales, Fox Broadcasting Co.: Jon Nesvig

You can tell a lot about people when

times get tough. After the death of his

son Tim in 2005, Jon Nesvig, president

for ad sales for Fox Broadcasting,

set up a medical research fund in his

memory. The industry embraced him

and his cause, a testament to Nesvig’s

personal and professional stature in the business.

“His compassion and empathy in creating the Tim

Nesvig Fellowship for the City of Hope is his biggest

accomplishment,” says Comcast Networks President of

Ad Sales and former colleague David Cassaro. “He has

created something that will spare many people the pain

of losing a child or loved one to lymphoma. In my book,

this says a lot more about Jon Nesvig than the billions of

dollars of value he has created for Fox and News Corp.”

“He’s rallied the industry around this cause because

people love Jon so much,” says Joe Abruzzese, president

of ad sales at Discovery and another former coworker.

The outpouring touches Nesvig. “I’m just grateful and

pleased, and certainly my family is, that the industry has

supported Tim’s research fund,” he says. The City of

Hope Golf Classic raised more than $1 million this year. “It feels like family, like a close group of people that are

coming together to support this, which is terrific.”

On the business side, Nesvig has built his reputation

with a no-nonsense approach and by keeping an even

keel, even when others might want to turn a negotiation

into a battle.

“To refer to Jon Nesvig as ‘the dean of network sales

executives’ does not begin to touch on his importance to

both Fox and the broadcast industry,” says News Corp.

CEO Rupert Murdoch. “He is a true gentleman—a man

whose word binds more firmly than any contract. He’s an

aggressive negotiator, but his ultimate goal is to ensure

that his clients receive only the best.”

Former NBC Sales President Keith Turner recalled

that years ago there was one salesman working for Nesvig

whose shaky deals would get his goat. “Of course

we would howl, because you’d never see Jon mad.

There’s not a more honorable, decent guy in the business, ” Turner says. “What I loved when I worked for

him was that he’d say: ‘Look, this doesn’t have to be

as tough as we make it. Let’s just figure out how to do

good business. Let’s figure out a way to keep customers

happy. And then let’s go play golf.’”

Nearly everyone who worked for him does a Nesvig

impersonation. “A normal ego in this business would get

angry at it, or hurt or embarrassed,” says Jon Mandel,

former chief negotiating officer for MediaCom. “Jon has

a sense of humor about himself and he can laugh at it. He

knows about the impersonations and he finds them quite

amusing. And they’re always

done with affection.”

Asked about his demeanor,

Nesvig recalls the famous

quote about keeping your head

when all around you are losing

theirs. “I would like to—I’m

not sure I do,” he says. “My ares are quick spikes and then

go. You try not to get pissed

off over business anyway, because

you’ve got to figure out

a way to make it work.” And

make it work he has.

“You look at the way he handled [upfront] marketplaces

year after year after year, and there’s a history of

nailing them all. Very few others can claim that. Everyone

else either overplays or underplays their hand,” says

GroupM chairman Irwin Gotlieb. “He’s

probably got the single-best record of

consistent performance.

”

Nesvig says his preparation isn’t

unique. He watches the economy and

stays in close contact with clients. More

importantly, he’s not afraid to move before

the herd.

He remembers avoiding the 1990–91

recession by going to market while the

other networks were considering modifying

the guarantees they offered clients. “We ended up writing so much money

in the upfront that we had to give some

back,” he recalls. And this year, he moved

quickly again, shrugging off criticism

from rivals that Fox sold too cheaply.

“I think the two or three years when

we’ve done something significantly or

somewhat different than what the market

has expected, or what the other networks

were planning on doing, have probably

been the best moves,” Nesvig says.

Nesvig began his career on the agency

side, but quickly decided that “sales

looked like a better career path.” He moved to ABC

Radio, where he pestered one client so much that the

client urged NBC to hire Nesvig “so he gets off my

back about radio.”

Nesvig rose to VP at NBC, but decided to leave when

it was bought by General Electric. “I didn’t particularly

care about plastics or locomotives,” he says. He opted

to join the fledgling Fox network in 1989 because “I

wanted to see if I could still work hard enough and take

a shot. Because the GE guys might have liked me then,

but I wasn’t sure they’d like me for another five years,

and I didn’t want to be 50 and on the outside.”

To get him to stay, GE offered to make him president

of NBC. “I opted for a world I enjoyed and was

comfortable in, I guess, rather than get into some areas

that would have been a bigger title and more power, but

didn’t interest me as much,” he says.

Back then, Fox and its UHF affiliates were being

dismissed as the coat-hanger network. Nesvig brought

it some credibility on Madison Avenue. “I think Jon

was very instrumental in getting people at least to give

[Fox] the time of day to listen to their story,” says Peggy

Green, vice chairman of media buyer Zenith.

Now that Fox is on top, Nesvig might seem a little oldschool

for a new media age, but looks can be deceiving.

Green says Fox has been ahead of the curve in many

areas. “In a competitive industry, you’ve got to find a

way to make buying Fox have more value,” she says. “They’ve done a lot of great things in prime for our clients,

and I think that all comes from the top.”

Nesvig also tried to DVR-proof Fox shows by reducing

commercial loads with the Remote-Free TV experiment.

“If old-school means being a good guy who knows

more than he lets on, who’s smarter than you are and

doesn’t make you think he’s smarter, then it’s good to

be a traditional guy,” says Mandel.

Nesvig’s Achilles heel is being uncomfortable in

front of the big crowds upfront presentations attract.

“If I never had to appear in front a group of people

again, that would be OK with me,” he says. “I’ve done

OK with wine and golf, I guess.”

Now at 66, how much longer does Nesvig want

to sell spots? “That’s a good question,” he replies. “Next.”