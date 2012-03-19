Premium Channels Rack Up Subscriber Gains

A sign that a recovery continues in the TV business could be

the continued growth of the premium networks in the fourth quarter of 2011.

While the number of multichannel subscribers rose by only

300,000, premium networks added 2.2 million units during the quarter, according

to a new report by SNL Kagan. A year ago, premium networks added 2.5 million

units following two years in which fewer than 1 million units were added.

CBS Corp.'s Showtime, riding the strength of original series

including Homeland and House of Lies, added 700,000 subscribers,

growing to a total of 21.3 million subscribers. Liberty Media's Starz was up

595,000 in the quarter.

HBO, the largest of the premium channels, added 190,000

units in the quarter, according to Kagan, marking a turnaround after racking up

losses in the previous two quarters.

The Movie Channel, often a part of a Showtime package, added

432,000 subscribers. Epix, the newest premium network, added 230,000. HBO sibling Cinemax added 25,000 subs.

For all of 2011, the premium networks added 5.6 million

units to reach more than 30 million, according to Kagan. Cable added about

795,000 new premium units, while satellite added 645,000 and telco added 4.157

million.