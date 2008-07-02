PMCM Buys KVNV
By B&C Staff
PMCM TV arranged to buy KVNV Ely, Nev., from Valley Broadcasting, a subsidiary of Las Vegas-based Sunbelt Communications.
It marks the first broadcast asset for New Hampshire-based PMCM.
KVNV was an NBC affiliate that’s currently dark.
Terms of the deal, brokered by Kalil & Co., were not revealed.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.