PMCM Buys KVNV

PMCM TV arranged to buy KVNV Ely, Nev., from Valley Broadcasting, a subsidiary of Las Vegas-based Sunbelt Communications.

It marks the first broadcast asset for New Hampshire-based PMCM.

KVNV was an NBC affiliate that’s currently dark.

Terms of the deal, brokered by Kalil & Co., were not revealed.