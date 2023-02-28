Pluto TV Punches Up ‘Rocky’ Channel

Paramount Global's free, ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV will launch a new 24-hour channel featuring the Rocky film catalog beginning March 1.

The Pluto TV Rocky channel will feature all the films starring Sylvester Stallone, including the original 1976 Academy Award-winning film Rocky, Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982) Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), and Rocky Balboa (2006), according to the service.

Pluto TV in March will also launch a dedicated channel to the classic anime series Sailor Moon, along with new, on-demand content from such series as Mystery Science Theater 3000, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Challenge, The Hills, Key & Peele, Bar Rescue, Nathan for You and Judge Judy.

The service will also feature WOW- Women of Wrestling content, including new season one reboot episodes and two documentary series, according to the service. ■