Pluto TV Punches Up ‘Rocky’ Channel
Streaming service to feature full ‘Rocky’ film catalog
Paramount Global's free, ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV will launch a new 24-hour channel featuring the Rocky film catalog beginning March 1.
The Pluto TV Rocky channel will feature all the films starring Sylvester Stallone, including the original 1976 Academy Award-winning film Rocky, Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982) Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), and Rocky Balboa (2006), according to the service.
Also: Taylor Sheridan 'Universe' Expands Yet Again With Paramount's Season 2 Order of 'Tulsa King'
Pluto TV in March will also launch a dedicated channel to the classic anime series Sailor Moon, along with new, on-demand content from such series as Mystery Science Theater 3000, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Challenge, The Hills, Key & Peele, Bar Rescue, Nathan for You and Judge Judy.
The service will also feature WOW- Women of Wrestling content, including new season one reboot episodes and two documentary series, according to the service. ■
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.