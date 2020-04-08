Pluto TV Expands to Latin America

ViacomCBS has announced the deployment of its ad-supported video-on-demand service, Pluto TV, in 17 Latin American countries.

The AVOD service will feature 12,000 hours of Spanish-language programming and is now accessible directly on web portal (www.pluto.tv), mobile apps iOS and Android, and OTT device platforms including Apple TV and Android TV.

Countries included in the launch are Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay and Venezuela.

A Brazilian launch is slated for later in 2020.

Prior to its merger with CBS Corp., Viacom purchased start-up Pluto TV in January 2019 for $340 million. In North America, it now touts 22 million active users. The platform expanded to Western Europe last fall.

ViacomCBS recently disclosed plans for a major expansion of its streaming capabilities around it CBS All Access SVOD platform. It’s unclear as to how that might impact Pluto TV. But for now, the AVOD service is globally deployed.

“We launched Pluto TV six years ago with a mission to entertain the planet and a vision to become the global leader in free streaming television. Now, we are the leading free streaming TV platform in America and growing rapidly in Europe,” said Tom Ryan, CEO, and co-founder of Pluto TV, in a statement. “Today marks a major step forward in our mission, and we are thrilled to offer people across Latin America, one of the world’s largest markets, access to our popular streaming TV service.”