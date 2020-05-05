Pluto TV Added to TiVo+ Content Network

TiVo made a deal with ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV to give TiVo+ Content Network users access to Pluto TV’s 250 live linear channels and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Launching Pluto TV in an integrated way with TiVo aligns perfectly with our goal to provide a friction-free viewer experience with our distribution partners,” said Tom Ryan, CEO, Pluto TV. “Today, over 22 million people a month in the US tune in to stream our programming which spans across all genres of movies, news, TV shows, sports, and documentaries, and we look forward to reaching many more together as part of the TiVo+ video network.”

Pluto TV will be rolling out in the coming weeks to customers on TiVo Edge, TiVo’s premium, 4K Ultra High Definition, all-in-one media device. Pluto TV will also soon become available on the upcoming TiVo Stream 4K device.

“We launched TiVo+ because we wanted to bring entertainment together in one easy place for viewers, and this partnership allows viewers to easily discover an awesome array of 50,000 hours of free programming from Pluto TV via TiVo+,” said TiVo CEO Dave Shull. “Now we can definitively say we’re catering to everyone’s tastes and preferences, making finding, watching and enjoying something they love easier than ever before.”