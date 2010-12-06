Peter Liguori Is DoingHis OWN Thing

One year ago, Peter Liguori brought his show-biz background

to Discovery Communications, a giant in nonfiction cable programming,

and has been guiding some of the company’s most

important projects, including next month’s long-awaited and

much-discussed launch of Oprah Winfrey’s network, OWN.

As chief operating officer, Ligouri not only

chairs Discovery’s Content Committee but

oversees Discovery Studios, marketing, business

affairs, media technology, production

and corporate communications. He also has

a key role in budget and business decisions.

The move to nonfiction programming-based

Discovery was a big change for Liguori,

who came over after being let go abruptly in

early 2009 by Fox, a network he helped steer

to its leadership position in the 18-49 demo.

Prior to that, he was CEO at FX Networks.

Liguori spoke with Broadcasting & Cable

Business Editor Jon Lafayette about how he’s

settled in at Discovery, how Hollywood fits

into its plans, and of course, what it’s like

working with Oprah. An edited transcript of

the conversation follows.

OWN has been through some wellchronicled

fits and starts. Is it on track

now, and have the reports of disarray at

the network been fair?



It’s definitely on track, and I think that’s behind

us. They’re attempting to do something

incredibly ambitious. If you look over the past

10 or so years, there really haven’t been soupto-

nuts cable networks that have launched

anew. And it’s not The National Network is

now TNN and one new show gets put in

there, or wrestling gets put in there and lo

and behold it’s a whole new network. This is

new from 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. the following

morning. That’s a bigger task, and inevitably

it went through some growing pains. With the

naming of Christina [Norman] as the CEO,

her hand is firmly on the rudder and the network

is going to launch Jan. 1. Do any of us think the

network’s going to be perfect Jan. 1? No. But this is something

that’s the quintessential marathon, not the sprint.

What would a successful launch look like to you in

terms of reviews, ratings and finances?



First, I think it’s being true to the Oprah brand. Look, we’re placing a bet on one of the great media icons that

are out there today. If she’s pleased with the creative and

the look and feel of the network, I feel that’s job one.

Two in terms of success is being widely distributed and

having strong ad sales. It really is about A, the artist.

The other A is the affiliates. The third A is the advertisers.

And of course, probably, the most important A is

the audience. Is the audience getting what

they would expect from Oprah?

Is there a timetable for paying back the

$189 million Discovery is pouring into

this channel?



There’s not really a timetable, but it gets paid

back starting from dollar one.

What has it been like working with

Oprah?



You know, great. She’s incredibly involved. After

25 years of honing her brand and defining

her intentions it’s a clear path, a clear creative

vision for the network, and it’s really fun to

work with someone who’s able to articulate it,

who’s willing to roll up her sleeves and work

with it. And she is who she is because she’s a

wonderful leader and a really uplifting person.

So it’s been nothing but a blessing.

Have you started to see affiliates paying

up in terms of higher license fees?



We don’t really comment about affiliate deals,

but needless to say we’ve signed a number of

deals [and] we’re in really fruitful conversations

on others. One of the good things about

this whole process is the affiliates recognize a

couple of things. First, that out of all the cable

networks that are out there—and let’s even include

the broadcasters—we’re bringing value

to cable. And so that has helped us in conversations.

And we’re also bringing value in the

form of a known entity in Oprah.

Think about it—one of the hardest things

about retrans is, in the past a broadcast network

would come into an affiliate and want

to get paid for retransmission consent. The

broadcast network was never really paid, but the parent

company was paid by providing a cable entity that they

would get distribution for. So really broadcasters would come to the table with added value for a cable operator.

Fox: launch FX, give us 25 cents a sub, you’re welcome

to the Fox Broadcasting Corporation. All the broadcasters

are coming to the negotiating table saying, “I’m not

going to bring anything new to the party, but I want to

monetize our broadcast networks.” That’s really the difference

[in] this round of retransmission consent. That’s

an opportunity for us. We sit there as a dyed-in-the-wool

cable company, recognizing that we’ve had 25 years of

terrific relationships with our affiliates, recognizing that

we’re not going to come to them and ask them for something

that doesn’t add value and isn’t earned. We come to

them with The Hub and we come to them with Oprah.

Do you have an audience level that you’re looking

for with OWN?



I’d love to see us beat what [Discovery Health] had. And

probably beat it by a multiple, you know 50%, 100%.

I heard that Oprah wants you full time. And how

do you say no to someone like that?



I’m not there full time. I’m there to be an objective third

party who understands and has been imbued by Oprah’s

vision and someone who has launched cable networks

before. Clearly, Christina is the leader of that network and

I’m there to help in whatever way, manner or form I can.

Other than OWN, what have been your highest

priorities at Discovery? I guess that would

include launching The Hub?



That was really, I hate to say it, but a really easy task.

Margaret [Loesch] is terrific, she’s experienced. That was

easy. Working on OWN, and in terms of joint ventures,

the Sony IMAX 3D network has also been a priority.

Learned a ton there.

But then there’s the mothership. This is a cable entity

that always welcomes outside thoughts. It’s helping the

Discovery portfolio move into being more of a content

company and having a creative culture and expanding

what we do. I think I’m just a new ingredient

into a tried-and-true recipe that’s trying to

force a little bit more of a creative matchup here.

One of the other things we’re looking at is how

to reinvent our own studio. We’ve done a couple

of first-look housing deals with some tried-and-true

producers who are going to help develop for

us, and we’re going to bring them ideas.

You’ve got a Hollywood background, and

Discovery has had a hit-and-miss relationship

with Hollywood. What’s the relationship

with Hollywood and Discovery at this

point, and what do you want it to be?

I think it is very solid, and

I think there’s opportunity

for growth. [The best example]

by far and away is

doing projects with Steven

Spielberg and bringing him

into the fold. I’ve had many,

many conversations with

showrunners and writers

who actually made their

bones in the scripted world

who are interested in bringing

us concepts and ideas

because, let’s face it, a lot of

the fodder for the successful

television shows that are

scripted happen to come

from a factual incident, arena,

concept or basis.

Also in terms of improving

relationships with the

community, we brought

in Lee Bartlett [as executive

VP, global production

management, business and legal affairs]. He was kind

of the dean of the deal, someone who is well known

within the community, who has their respect, who understands

the give and take, what it takes to get some

of these deals done. And he’s not only just a business

affairs guy, but is also becoming a leading force in terms

of our production strategy. So that’s been helpful with

Hollywood and very helpful internally.



Is there room for scripted programming at

Discovery?



It’s something we discuss a lot, and I’ve had a few conversations

with agents and producers. How we do it will

be important. But we’re open to it because we have some worldwide brands. We have Liv [the Latin

America entertainment network]. TLC has

some scripted programming oversees. We

need to look at our networks as not merely

domestic vehicles, but international vehicles.

One of the great drivers of our company, one

of the great upside opportunities of the company,

is we tend to produce programming which travels well. Do I

think we’re ever going to

veer very far from our core

as the No. 1 nonfiction

company on earth? No. But

we can opportunistically

dip our toes in the water.





Before you got here,

there was a lot of turnover

in general managers

and the networks

looked to increase ratings.

Are we at a fairly

stable place in terms of

who’s running the bigger

networks?



I think the turnover really

was a byproduct of we as

a collective company and

a portfolio doing our job of

defining what those brands

are. And I think at this particular

point, Discovery has

done its best job [and] is at its peak in terms of understanding

what those brands are, and therefore from there

how to execute. So I feel like the stability of brand knowledge

has never been better.

For example, at TLC, what’s that brand and what’s

its audience going forward?



Eileen [O’Neill] has an incredible grip and understanding

of the TLC brand. TLC is a place that people come to

to see families and characters in all different shapes, sizes

and colors, who actually are functional. They typically

are families. They work well together.

To be sure there’s been more controversy on the

networks between the Sarah Palins and the

Sister Wives. Is controversy something that

there’s room for in the Discovery brand?



I don’t think we actively seek controversy.

There is nothing really tabloid-ish with either

one of those shows, in one person’s opinion.

When you look at both of those shows, the end

result is this: people will say I’m not about to

become a polygamist, but I look at those people

and he genuinely seems to love all four of

his wives and all four of his wives seem to love

him. They seem to be leading productive lives

and yeah, despite the fact that I’m not about

to take wife two or husband four, an audience

certainly looks at that family and sees a different

way of getting along and loving and being

a family unit.

And as far as Sarah Palin goes, I think [producer

Mark] Burnett and Eileen and her team

have done a masterful job not being political

with that show. We’re well aware with that

show that people who dislike Sarah will probably

not be changing their mind, and people

who like Sarah are probably going to like her more. But

the mission of the show is to have Alaska’s currently

most famous citizen be out there and show you her

state. And if you as an audience member or a member

of the press want to project your politics on it, that’s

your prerogative. But again we seem to be showing

a very functional family enjoying their state, enjoying

their lifestyle and doing it with proper intentions. And I think that’s what the audience plugs into.



The media industry seems relatively buoyant financially

compared to the rest of the economy. Is that

something that you see continuing going forward?



I‘m extraordinarily bullish on the media sector. It’s

just a human instinct for us as a species to want stories

and to want information and to expand our world and

right now where other entertainment choices may be

somewhat limited because of the economy—going to

restaurants or vacations or whatever—there is greater

emphasis placed on maximizing your time at home

and maximizing the simpler, less expensive pleasures

in life. That’s where media, that’s where storytelling,

that’s where expanding one’s world comes in.

One reason why companies are doing well from a

profit point of view is there were a lot of cost cuts

over the past few years. Is there anything that was

cut that can be restored, or done in a new way, now

that revenue is up?



One of the things that [Discovery CEO David] Zaslav has

done a really yeoman’s job of is being a disciplined businessman.

Never has there been a reaction of ad sales down,

economy tight, let’s just mindlessly cut. He’s always taken a

broad, long-term business perspective. What do we need,

what don’t we need? What people, functions, investments

will create long-term value for our portfolio and our shareholders?

And that’s been a guiding principle. And since I’ve

come here, I’ve got to say it’s really freeing and incredibly

refreshing. Currently all of us are bene! ting, and we as a

particularly hot group of networks are enjoying the benefits

of a very strong ad sales market which is still going strong.

Because of Zas’ very disciplined business approach, we

have the money and the room to invest to increase

our market share and explore the full potential

of each and every one of these brands, not only

domestically but internationally, and we’re seeing

explosive growth as a result of investing in these

brands. So I’m very bullish about where Zas has

positioned our business, and eternally optimistic

that the next group of great storytellers will come

walking through our doors and unveil something

that will be the next big, iconic, plate-shifting deal.

Are you looking at making acquisitions?

Are there areas that you need to shore up by buying something?



I would suggest there’s nothing

imminent, but we’re always

looking for opportunities,

we’re always looking for

growth. But we do it within

our business plan, our business

strategy. We have tremendous

cash flow, but we

don’t get deal fever. We will

make deals that make strategic

sense, which will be of value

to the portfolio worldwide

which will create value for our

shareholders. It’s not just about making deals. And let’s

face it, even throughout challenged economic times, we

invested in the business. International has grown, we created

partnerships with The Hub, we invested in [Discovery]

ID, made it grow not only in terms of ratings and in

terms of advertising, but in terms of greater distribution.

And our portfolio of networks are up, while you’re looking

at broadcast being down, and you’re looking at a lot of

cable companies having their ratings being sanded down.

And it is because David’s been disciplined from a business

standpoint, allowing us to have the money on hand to

do some of these more ambitious partnership investments

and also while investing in the core brands.

It seems like you’re pretty busy. What’s a typical

day like for you?



A typical day is everything and anything. In many instances,

I’m a little like a fireman. I have a plan at the

start of the day and once a fire happens, the day takes

me where I need to go.

What are the main things you need

to deal with? Is it mainly programming

stuff?



No, it’s a broad array of things. It’s strategy,

programming strategy, it’s marketing

strategy. It’s taking a look at what are our

processes and how we can squeeze the greatest

amount of creativity out of the proverbial

heartbeat of the company.

Was it a big adjustment moving from

a broadcast network back to cable?



Not really. The basic tenets of great storytelling remain the same. It’s all about focusing on great

characters, giving their stories tremendous stakes, and

seeking new places and new arenas, which expand people’s

world. It’s a strategy that’s worked for 25 years, not

only on Discovery but for every one of the other networks,

and it’s always fun to see what the next beat is.

Do you miss being in the Hollywood orbit?



We are in the Hollywood orbit. When you realize where

a lot of our shows come from, they come from Los Angeles,

New York, London-based producers, and these

guys are creating production companies and businesses

and shows that are every bit the rivals and equals of

the broadcasters, as evidenced by the fact that [cable

networks have] almost two-thirds of the ratings points

that are out there right now.

Does that mean that working for the broadcast

networks is overrated in terms of a career in

television?



No. By far and away, they’re there. They’ll be there for

a long time. It’s not a potshot at a broadcaster—it’s

just a true recognition and celebration of the vitality

of cable. To me it’s a difference in style of storytelling,

and I daresay, more exciting. One of the things that’s so

challenging from a scripted standpoint is how to keep

a scripted format fresh and keep an audience surprised

and have a level of unpredictability. These are all the

things that audiences yearn for. It is what storytelling

is all about, and the second things feel a little bit formulaic

or predictable, it comes across as stale. When

you’re dealing with nonfiction programming, one of the

great advantages and the biggest opportunities is frequently

you are focusing on real people responding in

an authentic fashion to real stresses and real challenges.

That’s unpredictable. That’s lean-forward programming,

and I think it’s a great advantage for creatives.

You’re a big sports fan. Any way to do sports at

Discovery?



I think that we’re always open to new opportunities

for non-scripted programming, and though sports has

never been in our wheelhouse, certainly we’d be open

to opportunities. I think we’d all have to recognize that

that would be a fairly large step outside of our core

competence and regular programming strategy.

So you’ll have to find another way to get seats to

the games?



You know what, good old-fashioned begging and overpaying

seems to have been working for me these days.

