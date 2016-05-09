Periscope to Upgrade Broadcast Search, Add Drone Support

Live video streaming company Periscope May 9 announced a series of upgrades for its service, including new search features for live broadcasts and new streaming areas for drones and GoPros.

“Everyday, our community creates amazing broadcasts — whether visiting a new place, performing a song, or sparking a passionate discussion,” the company announced in a blog post. “In the coming weeks, we’re launching broadcast search and drone support to help people form communities around the topics they care about and broadcast from new perspectives.”

Broadcasts on Periscope will now be searchable via title and topic, with the company adding tags for travel, food, music and more. The company will also add a “First Scope” feature for new members as well as a “GoPros and Drones” area where users can find broadcasts from GoPros and live video shot using drones. To shoot live drone footage, Periscope users will need to connect their iPhone to their drone’s remote.

Periscope is also testing a public beta that will allow users to save their broadcasts fro 24 hours.