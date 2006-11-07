People's Choice Award Nominees Announced
The first round of nominations for the People's Choice Awards have been handed out, with TV nominees named in seven categories. TV nominees in an eighth category, "favorite new TV comedy," have yet to be announced.
Fox cornered the market on animation nominees, while the rest of the nominations were spread around among various networks
The awards, a Procter & Gamble production, will be broadcast Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9-11 p.m., on CBS.
And the nominees are:
FAVORITE TV COMEDY
The King of Queens
My Name Is Earl
Two and a Half Men
More…
FAVORITE TV COMEDY - ANIMATED
Family Guy
King of the Hill
The Simpsons
FAVORITE TV DRAMA
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Grey’s Anatomy
House
FAVORITE COMPETITION/REALITY SHOW
American Idol
Deal or No Deal
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
FAVORITE TALK SHOW HOST
Ellen DeGeneres
Jay Leno
Oprah Winfrey
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Eva Longoria
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Patrick Dempsey
Charlie Sheen
Kiefer Sutherland
