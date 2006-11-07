People's Choice Award Nominees Announced

The first round of nominations for the People's Choice Awards have been handed out, with TV nominees named in seven categories. TV nominees in an eighth category, "favorite new TV comedy," have yet to be announced.

Fox cornered the market on animation nominees, while the rest of the nominations were spread around among various networks

The awards, a Procter & Gamble production, will be broadcast Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9-11 p.m., on CBS.

And the nominees are:

FAVORITE TV COMEDY

The King of Queens

My Name Is Earl

Two and a Half Men

More…

FAVORITE TV COMEDY - ANIMATED

Family Guy

King of the Hill

The Simpsons

FAVORITE TV DRAMA

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Grey’s Anatomy

House

FAVORITE COMPETITION/REALITY SHOW

American Idol

Deal or No Deal

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

FAVORITE TALK SHOW HOST

Ellen DeGeneres

Jay Leno

Oprah Winfrey

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Eva Longoria

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Patrick Dempsey

Charlie Sheen

Kiefer Sutherland