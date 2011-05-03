Pelley Named Anchor of 'CBS Evening News'

As expected, 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley will succeed the outgoing Katie Couric as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News, CBS News confirmed Tuesday.

Pelley will start at the newscast June 6, which will be renamed CBS Evening News With Scott Pelley. He will continue to report stories for 60 Minutes in his new role.

"Scott has it all. He has the experience, the credibility and he is among the very best reporters ever to work at CBS News," said CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager. "In more than two decades at CBS News, he has distinguished himself at every level, right up to his current role at 60 Minutes, where his work has been incomparable. We like to think of CBS News as the 'reporter's network' and I can't think of anybody in this business better suited for the anchor chair than Scott."

Katie Couric confirmed her expected departure from the evening newscast one week ago. Her contract with CBS ends on June 4.

Pelley joined CBS News as a reporter in 1989 and served as the network's chief White House correspondent before joining the staff of 60 Minutes in 2004.