Peak Pogues? 'Outer Banks' Season 3 Expands Debut Audience By 55% Over Season 2 -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for Feb. 20-26

In case you don't have adults under the age of 20 living in your home to help you notice this, actor Chase Stokes and the rest of the youthful Coastal Carolinian have and have-nots on Netflix's Outer Banks are having a moment.

The youth drama series' third season debuted to a first-three-day audience of 155 million viewing hours, a 55% uptick over the season 2 launch in late-July 2021.

Outer Banks was far and away the most watched show on Netflix last week (Feb. 20-26). And its week was the third biggest on Netflix following the season 2 bow of Ginny & Georgia, which produced 180.5 million and 162.7 million viewing hours, respectively, in its first and second weeks back in early January.

It was otherwise a pretty so-so week for Netflix, audience-wise.

Among original TV series, the platform's latest murder-based docuseries, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, debuted to a solid but unspectacular 40 million viewing hours, while season 5 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive bowed to just 25.8 million viewing hours, off slightly from the 28 million viewing hours yielded by season 4's launch in March of last year.

Meanwhile, among Netflix films, original comedy We Have a Ghost scared up a very pedestrian 40.5 million viewing hours.

