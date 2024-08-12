Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air,’ Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ Return to Streaming Audiences: What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 12-18)

Peacock drama series Bel-Air and Netflix dramedy Emily in Paris launch new seasons during a busy, upcoming summer week for TV show premieres.

Bel-Air, a reimagining of NBC’s 1990s comedy series Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, returns August 15 for its third season on Peacock. Along with series regulars Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes and Cassandra Freeman, Marlon Wayans and Joseph Marcell — who starred in the ’90s sitcom — will make appearances during Season 3, according to Peacock.

Bel-Air | Season 3 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Also returning for Season 4 on August 15 is Emily in Paris. It continues to follow the exploits of an American marketing executive’s juggling of work, friends and romance after landing a dream job in Paris. The series stars Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and Samuel Arnold. Netflix will air the first five episodes of season four, with the second half debuting September 12.

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 12-18. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

August 12: Solar Opposites (returning series), Hulu

Solar Opposites | Season 5 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

August 14: Bad Monkey (comedy), Apple TV Plus

Bad Monkey â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

August 14: The Challenge (returning series), MTV

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras â€“ Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

August 14: Daughters (documentary), Netflix

Daughters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

August 15: Jackpot (movie), Prime Video

Jackpot! - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

August 16: RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All-Stars (reality series), Paramount Plus

August 16: The Union (action movie), Netflix

The Union Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

August 18: Chimp Crazy (documentary series), HBO