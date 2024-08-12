Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air,’ Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ Return to Streaming Audiences: What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 12-18)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on cable and streaming
Peacock drama series Bel-Air and Netflix dramedy Emily in Paris launch new seasons during a busy, upcoming summer week for TV show premieres.
Bel-Air, a reimagining of NBC’s 1990s comedy series Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, returns August 15 for its third season on Peacock. Along with series regulars Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes and Cassandra Freeman, Marlon Wayans and Joseph Marcell — who starred in the ’90s sitcom — will make appearances during Season 3, according to Peacock.
Also returning for Season 4 on August 15 is Emily in Paris. It continues to follow the exploits of an American marketing executive’s juggling of work, friends and romance after landing a dream job in Paris. The series stars Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and Samuel Arnold. Netflix will air the first five episodes of season four, with the second half debuting September 12.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 12-18. For some, viewer discretion is advised.
August 12: Solar Opposites (returning series), Hulu
August 14: Bad Monkey (comedy), Apple TV Plus
August 14: The Challenge (returning series), MTV
August 14: Daughters (documentary), Netflix
August 15: Jackpot (movie), Prime Video
August 16: RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All-Stars (reality series), Paramount Plus
August 16: The Union (action movie), Netflix
August 18: Chimp Crazy (documentary series), HBO
