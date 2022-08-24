Peacock Touts $1.99-a-Month Fall Promo, Takes Over Next-Day Access to All NBC and Bravo Series Starting September 19

NBCUniversal, which ended an output deal in March to provide next-day access to its shows to joint streaming venture Hulu, said its own SVOD service, Peacock, will officially become the exclusive streaming home to all NBC and Bravo series starting September 19.

The media conglomerate also announced an aggressive fall promotion whereby the $4.99-a-month, partially ad-supported Peacock Premium tier will be available for $1.99 to new customers throughout September.

The migration of NBC broadcast network series Law & Order, La Brea, Quantum Leap and Saturday Night Live, as well as Bravo franchises including The Real Housewives, Top Chef and Below Deck, to Peacock is hardly a surprise. NBCU began moving Bravo shows over to Peacock back in May.

Comcast's NBCU unit has an agreement in place to sell its 30% stake in Hulu to Disney starting in 2024. Negotiations are ongoing.

In the meantime, it has growth concerns for Peacock, which has only 13 million paid users and 27 million "active users" across premium and free tiers, and did not expand in the second quarter.

"Now, as we’re in the summer heading into the fall, we’re really about to pick that trajectory back up. We’re already seeing it," Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer for NBCUniversal, told Deadline. "We are feeling really good about the trends that we’re seeing in our subscriber trajectory right now, both from a paid subscriber perspective and bringing subscribers in and also as we continue to engage our bundled subscribers and our free subscribers."