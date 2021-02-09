Peacock to Develop Limited Series Based on ‘The Best Man’ Movie Franchise

Peacock will create a limited series based on The Best Man film franchise, the streaming service said Tuesday.

The 10-episode The Best Man: Final Chapters will chronicle the present lives of characters from the 1992 film and its 2013 sequel as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance, said the service. Actors Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau will reprise their roles from the movies.

The Best Man: Final Chapters will be executive produced by Malcolm Lee (The Best Man) and Dayna Lynne North.

“We're excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of ‘The Best Man’ for Peacock,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.”