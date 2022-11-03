Peacock, Sky Greenlight TV Adaptation of ‘The Day of the Jackal’

Streaming service Peacock and UK-based Sky will develop a drama series based on The Day Of The Jackal novel and movie.

According to Peacock, the series adaptation is a contemporary reimagining of the Frederick Forsyth novel that will “delve deeper into the chameleon like ‘anti-hero’ at the heart of the story in a high octane, cinematic, globetrotting ‘cat and mouse’ thriller, set amidst the turbulent, go-political landscape of our time."

The 1973 film The Day Of The Jackal starred Edward Fox, Michel Lonsdale and Terence Alexander, and followed the actions of a professional assassin hired to kill French President Charles de Gaulle.

The series will be produced by Carnival Films, with Ronan Bennett serving as showrunner and writer for the project, and Brian Kirk serving as lead director. The series, which will begin production this summer, will be available on Peacock in the US and on Sky in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, said the companies.

“We’re excited to adapt this internationally recognized classic into an updated, timely, political thriller,” Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement. “Shepherded by novelist and showrunner Ronan Bennett and Carnival, this action-packed high-stakes drama is sure to be an edge-of-your seat adventure for Peacock audiences.”■