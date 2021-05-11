Peacock Sets Joe Montana Docuseries

Peacock will develop a documentary series revolving around NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana, the streaming service said Tuesday.

The multi-part Montana series will chronicle the quarterback’s career from his earliest days as a high school All-American to college national champion at Notre Dame to a four-time Super Bowl winner as quarterback for the San Francisco 49’ers, said Peacock.

NFL Films will produce the series, the latest in Peacock’s sports-themed documentary library which also includes My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs, In Deep with Ryan Lochte, Lost Speedways and Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories and More.

Peacock Tuesday also greenlit a new WWE-based series hosted by Jon Cena. WWE Evil takes viewers into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, and their impact on mainstream culture, according to the streaming service.

