Peacock Sets December Premiere Date for ‘Monk’ Movie

Peacock has set a December 8 date for its Monk original movie based on the Emmy-winning original series.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, stars Tony Shalhoub reprising his role as obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk. Also starring in the film from the original series are Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie is executive directed by Shalhoub, Andy Breckman, David Hoberman and Randy Zisk. “It’s been 12 years since the world has seen a fresh installment of Monk. The world has changed mightily in those intervening years, and Monk 2023 reflects the changing world,” Breckman, Hoberman and Zisk said in a statement.

The original Monk series ran on USA Network from 2002-2009. During its run, the dramedy series won eight Emmy Awards, including three Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series statuettes for Shalhoub in the title role.