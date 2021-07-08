Peacock Renews ‘Rutherford Falls’

Peacock has greenlit a second season of its original comedy series Rutherford Falls, the streaming service announced Thursday.

The series follows two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call, said network officials. The first season of the series debuted on Peacock on April 22.

Rutherford Falls features one of the largest Indigenous writer’s rooms on television with five Native writers staffed on the series, including co-creator and executive producer Sierra Teller Ornelas (Navajo), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire(Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq), Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), and Tazbah Chavez (Bishop Paiute/Diné/San Carlos Apache), said Peacock.

“We are so proud to be a part of Rutherford Falls, a smart comedy and a breakthrough moment for Native representation in comedy both in front of and behind the camera,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement. “Rutherford Falls embodies the modern, original, and inclusive storytelling viewers want and we are excited to develop season two alongside Sierra, Mike, Ed and the incredible cast.”