Peacock Is Proud on Monday

NBC won the primetime race on Monday with an all-first-run lineup (CBS was all reruns, and ABC reran Wife Swap from 8-9). Its highest-rated show of the night was its big fall success story: Heroes scored a 6.4 rating/15 share in the key 18-49 demo, up from last week's 6.2/15. A special airing of Friday Night Lights from 10-11 (in place of Studio 60) improved the time slot numbers from last week: a 3.5/9 compared to a 3.2/8. That's also up from last Tuesday's airing of Lights, which earned just a 2.6/7. NBC got a 4.9/13 for the night.

CBS, despite its all-rerun lineup, was second for the night with a 3.6/9 for its comedies and CSI: Miami.

At No. 3, ABC earned a 2.9/7. What About Brian was again in third place from 10-11 with a 2.9/8 (although that was up from last week's 2.7/7) against CSI (4.3/11) and Lights.

Fox was in fourth place with a 2.8/7 for Prison Break and Justice (which again fell sharply from its strong lead-in, earning just a 2.1/5 after Prison's 3.6/9).

And The CW got a 1.4/3 for its comedy lineup (the strongest show was Girlfriends with a 1.5/4).