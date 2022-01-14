Peacock Greenlights Second Season of ‘One of Us Is Lying’

Peacock will bring back its freshman drama series One of Us Is Lying for a second season, the streaming service announced Friday.

The series, which follows the exploits of five high schoolers reporting to detention who become suspects after one of them dies, will feature Erica Saleh as showrunner for the second season, according to Peacock. Season one showrunner Dario Madrona will remain on board as executive producer.

“We are thrilled that the compelling and binge-worthy first season of One of Us Is Lying resonated so strongly with our [young adult] audience,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement. “The fandom behind the series is incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to deliver more twists and turns that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Added Saleh: “We are so happy with the reception of season one, and are beyond thrilled that we get to continue our story in Season Two. We can't wait to bring more mystery to the halls of Bayview High!” ■