Peach State Prepped for (Safe) Production Return

Georgia says it is back open for content production business, with the requisite COVID-19 era protections.

Those include six-feet spacing for production meetings that can't be remote, use those stairs instead of elevators, temperature checks, and much more.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday (June 12) that major TV, streaming and film companies are planning to hire some 40,000 production workers in the state for 75 productions and more than $2 billion investment in the state economy.

The governor cited the Motion Picture Association for those stats, as well as the major production companies queueing up to return, which include MPA members The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount Pictures, and Warner Bros.

“The entertainment production industry is coming back and ready to jump start the Georgia economy by creating jobs and generating greatly needed investment and spending in communities across the Peach State,” Kemp said in a statement.

That return will be in accordance with the state's COVID-19: Georgia Best Practices for Film and Television guide along with the safety protocols of the Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee Task Force.