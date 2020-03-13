PBS Says it Has the Streaming Cure for the Social Distancing Blues

In these coming uncertain weeks of coronavirus-fueled social distancing, PBS wants you to know its here for you, whenever you get bored sitting around the house.

The public broadcasters sent out a press release today, seeking to remind the public that its free-to-consumer OTT app, as well as the premium PBS Passport platform that’s available to “members” who donate to PBS, feature “a vast collection of streaming content to occupy viewers int eh coming weeks.

“As social gatherings, recreational events, travel and public outings are cancelled and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those looking for alternative entertainment options can count on PBS’s vast library of streaming content,” PBS said in its statement.

The PBS Video App features more than 4,000 PBS and local shows. The app is available for every major OTT and mobile device platform.

Here are some of the shows PBS is hawking:

American Experience: Chasing the Moon and Influenza 1918

American Masters: Unladylike2020: Bessie Coleman, Unladylike2020: Grace Abbott, Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives, Everybody Knows...Elizabeth Murray, Margaret Mitchell: American Rebel and Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

Antiques Roadshow - A variety of episodes are available.

Frontline: Weinstein, For Sama and Amazon Empire: The Rise and Reign of Jeff Bezos

Great Performances (coming March 15) Now Hear This "Vivaldi: Something Completely Different", Now Hear This "The Riddle of Bach" and Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood

Independent Lens: Blind Love and Always in Season

NOVA: Cat Tales, The Planets Miniseries and Polar Extremes

This Old House - A variety of episodes are available.