PBS Leads in Emmy Nominations for Children's Programs

PBS received 18 Emmy nominations for outstanding children’s program--beating out Discovery Kids' which received 15 nods, according to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) which announced nominees Wednesday night. The venerable Sesame Street received five nominations.

In a slight change from the past, NATAS announced Emmy nominees for outstanding children’s programs now rather than when it announces other daytime nominees. This year, the daytime nominations will be announced on March 14. Despite announcing the nomination on different days, the kids awards will still be given out at the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony June 14 in Los Angeles.

In another first, NATAS offered nominations for outstanding children’s programs delivered via broadband devices—anything from the computer to the cellphone.

Here’s a list of the children’s nominees in major categories:

Children’s Series:

Assignment Discovery (Discovery)

Endurance: High Sierras (Discovery Kids)

Reading Rainbow (PBS)

Strange Days at Blake Holsey High (Discovery Kids)

Pre-School Children’s Series:

Hi-5 (Discovery Kids)

Hip Hop Harry (Discovery Kids)

It’s a Big, Big World (PBS)

Paz (Discovery Kids)

Sesame Street (PBS)

Animated Program:

Arthur (PBS)

Curious George (PBS)

Peep and the Big Wide World (Discovery)

Time Warp Trio (NBC)

Toddworld (Discovery Kids)

Children/Youth/Family Special:

A Year on Earth (Discovery Kids)

The Great Polar Bear Adventure (Discovery Kids)

Saving a Species: The Great Penguin Rescue (Discovery Kids)

Broadband:

Cyberchase (PBS)

Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy (Cartoon Network)

Scooby-Doo: Haunts for the Holiday (WarnerBros.com)





Network Scorecard:

PBS- 18

Discovery Kids- 15

Nickelodeon-3

Discovery -2

Fox-1

Kids WB-1

NBC-1

Warner Bros.com-1