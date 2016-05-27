PBS to Debut Digital-First Veterans Series

On June 1 PBS will debut a 10-part digital-first series, Veterans Coming Home, that looks at American vets and the challenges they face transitioning back into civilian life.

New four- to six-minute-long episodes will premiere twice a week leading up to July 4, and will be available on PBS.org, as well as other PBS video streaming apps on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast. The series will also be available to public media stations and will air on the World Channel this fall.

“Veterans Coming Home is digital first with the potential to connect and engage with this new generation of veterans and their civilian peers,” said Pat Harrison, president and CEO of Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which produced the series. “We are hopeful that this series will promote a greater understanding of both military service and reentry into civilian life.”

The first two episodes follow a Kansas City recruiter who joins a women’s roller derby team, and an activist in New Orleans who finds inspiration from his veteran father.

“Veterans Coming Home takes advantage of public media’s traditional strengths to convene community partners, engage veterans, chronicle their stories and reach significant audiences,” said Malcolm Brett, who oversees Wisconsin Public Television. “These strengths are enhanced by the opportunity for stations to create a prominent online presence around veterans’ issues through local stories that reflect how national themes play out in our communities.”