Pay Drops to $50M for Discovery's Zaslav
Discovery Communication CEO David Zaslav's compensation fell
to $49.9 million in 2012 from $52.4 million the previous year.
According to proxy documents filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, Zaslav's salary rose slightly to $3 million from $2.961
million. He received $25.3 million in stock awards, up from $20.3 million and
had $5.3 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, up from $4.8
million. But Zaslav's option awards totaled $15.8 million, down from $23.8
million in 2011.
Zaslav made $42.6 million in 2010.
Discovery
founder and executive chairman John Hendricks' total compensation was just $1.8
million, down from $8.9 million in 2011.
