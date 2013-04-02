Pay Drops to $50M for Discovery's Zaslav

Discovery Communication CEO David Zaslav's compensation fell

to $49.9 million in 2012 from $52.4 million the previous year.

According to proxy documents filed with the Securities and

Exchange Commission, Zaslav's salary rose slightly to $3 million from $2.961

million. He received $25.3 million in stock awards, up from $20.3 million and

had $5.3 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, up from $4.8

million. But Zaslav's option awards totaled $15.8 million, down from $23.8

million in 2011.

Zaslav made $42.6 million in 2010.

Discovery

founder and executive chairman John Hendricks' total compensation was just $1.8

million, down from $8.9 million in 2011.