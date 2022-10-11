Paul Schreiber Promoted to President, North America at Carsey-Werner

Paul Schreiber has been promoted to president, North America at Carsey-Werner Television where he will lead all day-to-day distribution operations, said Carsey-Werner Television Chief Operating Officer Bob Dubelko on Tuesday. In addition to programming sales, Schreiber will directly oversee all internal departments and external agencies including marketing, research, affiliate relations, publicity, corporate communications and digital entertainment strategies.

Schreiber replaces Jim Kraus, Carsey-Werner's president of domestic distribution, who is moving into a senior consultant role at the company after working in syndication for 45 years. Kraus joined Carsey-Werner in 1999 as executive VP/general sales manager after working at Universal's syndication unit, MCA-TV for 17 years and departing as executive VP, sales and marketing.

Schreiber has been with Carsey-Werner -- producer of such series as That '70s Show, Roseanne, The Cosby Show, 3rd Rock From the Sun, Grace Under Fire, Grounded for Life and A Different World -- for 26 years. He joined Carsey-Werner in 1996 as a Midwest divisional manager and, upon Kraus' arrival, was promoted in 2000 to VP, sales manager in the Chicago office. Three years later, he was elevated to become senior VP of distribution, overseeing the company's regional VPs. He was promoted to executive VP in 2010.

"Paul has played a key role in the success of Carsey-Werner Television, working closely together with Jim over their many years here together," Dubelko said in a statement. "He has shown outstanding leadership skills since he first arrived, working tirelessly to back up Jim in sales and sales management while bringing a strategic understanding of research to his job – along with big, innovative marketing ideas that have provided incalculable promotional value to our many clients."

Schreiber plans to emphasize value-added promotional show activations and social media activities for clients acquiring titles from producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Carsey and Werner's latest executive producing collaboration, Netflix's upcoming That ‘90s Show, reunites them with That ‘70s Show creators, Bonnie and Terry Turner.

"Paul has learned from the very best," Dubelko said. "Jim knows the off-network business like no other. Despite the changing television landscape, he has used his experience and expertise time and again throughout the decades by providing a massive footprint for our library of iconic sitcom titles, which continue to resonate among younger generations. I'm thrilled Jim has agreed to remain on-board in his new capacity so he can continue to provide his wisdom to us in his new advisory role."

Schreiber's first challenge in his new role will be bringing to market The Conners, created by Tom Werner and Sara Gilbert. The Conners, now in its fifth season, airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.