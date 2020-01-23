Patrick Stewart: Picard 'Never Actually Left Me'

Two years after launching Star Trek: Discovery, and achieving only middling results while trying to reboot the venerable sci-fi franchise with new characters and largely unproven stars, CBS All Access is handing the ship over to one of its most reliable stewards ... er, Stewarts.

Star Trek: Picard begins on CBS All Access today, Jan. 23. Sir Patrick Stewart plays Jean-Luc Picard. There are 10 episodes.

Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd and Santiago Cabera are also in the cast.

Stewart played Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Stewart spoke about revisiting the role at TCA press tour in Pasadena earlier this month. “There was actually nothing that strange to be stepping into Star Trek: Picard, because he's never actually left me,” he said. “He has always been there, and it's a relationship that I am happy to continue with. That's an understatement. I'm absolutely thrilled to continue.”

Executive producers on Star Trek: Picard are Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin. Chabon is the author of the novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 monthly with commercials and $9.99 without. It debuted Star Trek: Discovery in 2017.

The network has ordered a second season of Star Trek: Picard, meaning ten more episodes.