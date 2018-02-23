‘Paterno’, With Pacino as the Coach, Premieres on HBO April 7

The film Paterno debuts on HBO April 7, with Al Pacino playing Joe Paterno, former football coach at Penn State. It is an HBO Films presentation. Barry Levinson directs the film from a script by Debora Cahn and John C. Richards.

The drama focuses on Paterno in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, Paterno’s legacy is challenged and he is forced to face questions of institutional failure regarding the victims.

Paterno died in 2012.

Paterno also stars Riley Keough, Kathy Baker, Greg Grunberg, Annie Parisse and Larry Mitchell.

Paterno is a Levinson/Fontana production of a Barry Levinson Film, produced in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The executive producers are Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Tom Fontana, Edward R. Pressman, Rick Nicita and Lindsay Sloane.