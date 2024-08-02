Paris Olympics Continue; ESPN Laces Up for Crawford-Madrimov Fight: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Aug. 3-4)
A look at the weekend’s top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Summer Olympics dominates the list of live TV sports events airing during the first weekend of August.
The second full weekend of Olympics coverage across NBC, E!, CNBC, USA Network and Peacock will feature early qualifying round coverage in track and field as well as medal round coverage in the swimming, gymnastics, fencing, wrestling and Basketball 3x3 events. Heading into Friday’s action, the United States leads all countries with 39 medal wins, while China has won the most gold medals with 12.
A complete list of televised Olympics events can be found here.
In the squared ring, ESPN on Saturday will distribute the pay-per-view boxing match featuring undefeated welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who moves up in weight to challenge junior middleweight titleholder Israil Madrimov.
In the octagon, ABC will televise a Saturday afternoon UFC Fight Night card featuring a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.
ABC on Saturday will televise the Pro Lacrosse League matchup between the Philadelphia Waterdogs and the Maryland Whipsnakes.
Turning to Major League Baeseball, The Roku Channel will stream the San Francisco Giants-Cincinnati Reds game on Sunday morning, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.