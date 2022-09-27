Paramount Plus Tackles November Premiere Date for ‘Fantasy Football’ Film
Sports comedy starring Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick to debut November 25
Paramount Plus has set a November 25 premiere date for its football-themed comedy film Fantasy Football.
The comedy, which stars Marsai Martin (Black-ish) and Omari Hardwick (Power), follows a star football player and his daughter, who discovers she can magically control her father’s performance on the football field, according to the streaming service.
Along with Martin and Hardwick, Fantasy Football stars Kelly Rowland, Rome Flynn, Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abrigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris and Isac Ivan.
Fantasy Football is produced by The SpringHill Company and Genius Entertainment, with Martin serving as producer along with LeBron James, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Joshua Martin and Timothy Bourne.■
