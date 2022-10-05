Paramount Plus Releases Documentary Trailer for This Famed Civil Rights Icon
‘The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks’ premieres October 19
Paramount Plus has offered a first-look trailer at its documentary on the life of civil rights icon Rosa Parks, which debuts on the streaming service October 19.
The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, based on the Jeanne Theoharis biography and executive-produced by Soledad O’Brien, looks at Parks’s often overlooked breadth of accomplishments and the impact of her fight to overcome racial injustice, according to Paramount Plus. The documentary will feature personal stories from her family as well as interviews from academics and activists such as Bryan Stevenson, Patrisse Cullors and Ericka Huggins.
“The Rosa Parks of American history — the quiet, demure and tired seamstress taking a seat on the bus — is simply a fable,” O’Brien said in a statement. “The real Rosa Parks, whom we explore in the film, is a lifelong activist, outspoken strategist and freedom fighter.”
Along with O’Brien, The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks is executive produced by Jo Honig, Patrick Conway, Yoruba Richen and Johanna Hamilton. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
