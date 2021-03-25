Paramount Plus Poaches Lega Serie A Italian Soccer From ESPN Plus

ViacomCBS has announced a new multi-year deal with Italy’s Serie A soccer league that will put more than 400 matches each season on new streaming service Paramount Plus starting in August.

Lega Serie A is one of Europe’s “Big Five” pro leagues, along with Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga. It’s home to numerous top players, including Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. The agreement takes exclusive U.S. rights from ESPN Plus and runs through 2024.

Starting in August, the just-launched Paramount Plus will stream 380 Serie A matches this year, along with at least 25 Coppa Italia matches, including the final, and the Supercoppa Italian. CBS Sports will handle linear coverage of the league.

ESPN still has a lion’s share of exclusive U.S. TV rights to European soccer, including Bundesliga, Major League Soccer, Belgium Pro League and cup competitions in England. And notably, NBCUniversal’s Peacock controls the Premier League. But Serie A definitely qualifies as a “get” for Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus already streams UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches, along with games from the National Women's Soccer League. The service is also streaming some CONCACAF Men’s World Cup qualifiers, in which the U.S. Men's National Team is participating.

“We are building critical mass in soccer, and the addition of Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana is another major step in the expansion of CBS Sports’ extensive lineup of live soccer coverage on Paramount Plus and across our linear and digital platforms,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, executive VP and general manager of CBS Sports Digital. “Showcasing this historic league and some of the world's biggest clubs is a tremendous opportunity to further grow the sport in the U.S. by delivering first-class coverage to a dedicated and passionate audience.”