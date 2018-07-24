Paramount Network Orders Season Two of ‘Yellowstone’

Paramount Network has ordered a second season of western drama Yellowstone, which premiered June 20. There will be ten episodes and the season will be shot in Utah and Montana. Season two airs in 2019.

The season one finale runs Aug. 22.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham.

It chronicles the Dutton family, led by John (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The show features shifting alliances, unsolved murders and hard-earned respect. The ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders, including an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park.

Taylor Sheridan returns as showrunner and writer.

Yellowstone executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner and David C. Glasser. Ted Gold and Lauren Ruggiero are the executives in charge of production for Paramount Network.

The series premiere attracted 5.3 million viewers, according to Paramount Network. Season to date, the show is averaging 5 million viewers and doing a 1.4 rating with people 18-49.